A serving Devon and Cornwall Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Constable Stuart Mines appeared before magistrates in Exeter on Thursday 1 February.

The charge relates to an incident reported to have taken place in South Devon in October 2022.

It is said to have happened while the 48-year-old, who is based in Exeter, was off-duty.

PC Mines was bailed and is due to appear before Exeter Crown Court on 1 March.

He remains suspended from duty.

