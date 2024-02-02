People are being urged by police to stay away from Bath's Royal United Hospital because of an ongoing incident.

Avon and Somerset Police sent armed officers to the scene today and are asking people to stay clear of the area as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers are at the scene but at this moment in time would advise people to avoid the area as a precaution.

"We will provide further updates in due course.

"We'd like to reassure the public that all emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with incidents.

"There are no reported injuries and our advice to avoid the area at the moment is precautionary."