A derelict hotel in Bristol is being knocked down.

The demolition of the Grosvenor Hotel, opposite Temple Meads station, is finally getting underway.

Demolition crews from TR Demolition arrived on Thursday 1 February to begin the task of carefully dismantling the hotel.

On Saturday 3 February work stepped up with a full demolition taking place.

The hotel was badly-damaged by fire in October 2022, leaving it unsafe and in need of demolition.

The pavement and part of the road at Temple Way has been cordoned off since then to form a wide enough exclusion zone around the building.

The hotel has had a slow decline since its heyday before the Second World War, and in the 1950s and 60s, when it was one of the landmark buildings for people arriving in Bristol via Temple Meads station.

By the 1990s it was being used as a hostel for homeless people, and that closed down around 25 years ago.

It is unclear what, if anything, will happen to the site once the hotel has gone.