Seven members of a drugs gang working between Liverpool and Plymouth have been jailed.

The five men and two women either pleaded guilty or were convicted at Plymouth Crown Court in December 2023 on charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs into Plymouth in 2019 and 2020.

The seven gang members were sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday 2 February for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and other linked offences.

The sentences mark the conclusion of Operation Hacker, a four-year investigation.

During this time £382,000 worth of cocaine and heroin were seized, as well as £57,000 in cash.

Devon and Cornwall Police started investigations into the group in March 2019.

Members of the gang were arrested between 2020 and 2021 when warrants were executed at properties in Plymouth and Liverpool.

£382,000 worth of drugs were seized. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The principal organiser was Michael Slemen, 42 and of Richland Road in Liverpool. He was known as ‘Slim’ or ‘Big Man’.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison.

Ryan Edwards, 38 and of Wantage Gardens in Plymouth, was a courier in the gang. He also pleaded guilty to the same four charges and sentenced to serve a term of 12 years.

A key distributor and lieutenant in the group was Kristian Edwards, 46 and of Wantage Gardens in Plymouth. Originally from Liverpool with a nickname of ‘Scouse Phil’, he was found guilty on two charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail.

Michelle Smith, 55 and of Wadham Terrace in Plymouth, was a sub-dealer in the gang who ran its warehouse.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was also found guilty of possession with intent to supply amphetamines. She was sentenced to serve seven-and-a-half years in prison.

£57,000 in cash was also seized. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sonia McCormick, 43 and of Moorland Gardens in Plymouth was also a sub-dealer. She was found guilty on two charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Robert Sefton, 63 and of Sandringham Road in Liverpool, was a courier. He was found guilty on two charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. Sefton was sentenced to five-and-a-half years.

Stanley Feerick, 69 and of Longreach Road in Liverpool, was also a courier. He was found guilty on a charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to two years and three months.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Sergeant Paula Tucker of Plymouth CID said: “Devon and Cornwall Police has a strong stance and will actively seek to disrupt and prosecute dangerous drugs networks. We have a beautiful county, which we will continue to protect against those who seek to supply drugs within our force area.

“Organised crime groups like this make profit out of vulnerable people, they target and exploit the most vulnerable in the community, for their own financial gain. They cause misery to the families of those who are addicted to such drugs and to the communities around them.

“This was a hugely complex investigation which took time to fully understand the operating model of this organised crime group and their key members. The meticulous analytical work, along with old fashioned police work has resulted in today’s sentences.

“I would like to thank the complex case team at the CPS, who worked with us from the outset of this case.

“I would also like to thank the jury for their attention and diligence during this long trial. This was a very complex inquiry and they remained focused on the evidence presented to them by the prosecution.

“Police will always seek to disrupt the trafficking of drugs and the criminal behaviour associated with it, but we need the help of the public to be our eyes and ears and let us know what is going on in their community. If you have information about drug suppliers, please contact police either on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."