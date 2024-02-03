Play Brightcove video

Two women and two men brought vulnerable women from Eastern Europe to Gloucester for sex work.

Women from Eastern Europe were promised jobs in the UK, collected from Luton airport by a senior gang member, brought to the West Country, but then forced or coerced into prostitution.

Detectives from the south west regional crime squad discovered up to 20 victims, mainly in Gloucester.

The gang leader was Maciej Kozlowski, of Midland road in Gloucester.

He arranged pickups from airports, created online profiles, and organised supplies for properties where sex work was taking place.

Last November he was convicted of the rape of one of his human trafficking victims.

He's pleaded guilty to three other charges including trafficking and causing prostitution.

His right hand man was Piotr Lebek, of Faulkner street in Gloucester.

The court heard he was an enforcer, money collector and the one who transported trafficked women to various locations.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking, causing prostitution, and possession of cannabis.

Agata Jankowska of Stroud road in Gloucester. She arranged entry of victims into the country, and organised their movement between properties. She also acted as a receptionist.

Victims were collected from Luton airport. Credit: South West Regional Organised Crime Unit

She pleaded guilty to trafficking and controlling prostitution. She pleaded not guilty to causing prostitution.

Lidia Grzybowska of east Lothian, Scotland. She is said to have controlled a significant number of victims, and often took calls from clients on a bank of mobile phones.

She pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution, but not guilty to causing prostitution.

Kozlowski, Lebek, and Jankowska were sentenced to a total 25 years in prison on Friday 2 February at Bristol Crown Court.

Lidia Gryzbowska will be sentenced later this year.

Det Supt Charlotte Tucker who led the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation said: "This group was making huge amounts of money by trafficking women into and around the country to exploit like commodities, profiting from the risks these vulnerable victims took and the 'work' they endured.

"They showed total contempt for the women they exploited, with Kozlowski even raping one victim in a bid to recruit her to work for his group. She, and other victims, have described the long-term harm they have suffered.

"I hope the sentences handed down bring her and the other women some closure, give other victims confidence that we will do all we can to investigate and bring such offenders to justice, and show the public that we all must do more to give such victims a voice. These women were being put to work in flats and houses in our communities – please learn to spot the signs and report any suspicions."

Andrew Pritchard, specialist prosecutor of the CPS South West Complex Case Unit, said: "Maceij Kozlowski, Poitr Lebek, Agata Jankowska and Lidia Grzybowska were members of a well organised and motivated group who chose to make money off what they knew was the most relentless efforts of others – women made vulnerable by their work in the sex trade.

"They were moved around the country to different brothels simply to maximise their profitability. They were treated as a commodity to be exploited. It was proved at trial that on one occasion, Maceij Kozlowski, the leader of the group, was prepared to rape one of the women he had targeted as someone he could then coerce into a life of sex work. The seriousness of their offending is reflected in the sentences passed today."

Detective Inspector Rory Ainslie, from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, added: "The conviction of this organised crime group is down to strong joined up working by multiple agencies across the criminal justice system and law enforcement.

"Through this partnership approach we are transforming the way that the CPS and police handle and investigate rape and sexual assault cases, and are working together to ensure that victims are supported throughout the prosecution process.

"I would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and supporting the prosecution. Thanks to the strong, trusting relationship they built with officers, they felt able to describe in very honest detail the impact that this horrific offence has had on them and their families. Their courage and resilience, together with the dedication of the investigation team, has ensured that we have achieved a positive outcome."

Lauren Saunders, head of frontline services at Unseen, a charity working towards a world without slavery, said: "It's good news that sentencing for this case has taken place. So many people who are exploited in this way don't get the justice they deserve because of fear of not being believed and the incorrect assumption that these types of crimes are rare.

"Being sexually exploited and having independence taken away are deeply traumatising and can have leave long lasting physical and mental scars. We will continue to support the recovery of people who have experienced exploitation and advocate for justice until modern slavery is fully eradicated."