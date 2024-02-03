Millions of pounds allocated for Plymouth Marine Park

Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV News' Graham Lewis explores the future of Plymouth Sound

Twenty million pounds is to be spent on improving the environment of Plymouth Sound and preserving the area’s heritage as part of the UK’s first National Marine Park.

More than half of the cash is coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and will help people learn more about the marine environment and help the fight against the effects of climate change.

Details were unveiled on Thursday 1 February on where money is being spent on long-term projects over the next five years, including renovation work at Tineside Lido and other waterfront properties.

People will also be invited to become so-called ‘Marine Citizens’ and learn about how to help protect the local environment.

Elaine Hayes, the CEO of Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, said: “The climate is changing and we can do lots for nature.

"This project will spend over £1,000,000 on nature. But we need everybody within the city to get involved, to make those little changes that will make a difference to our planet.

"And ultimately, the whole world has got to do this because otherwise we're in real difficulties. I mean, nature is telling us that she's in crisis and we have to help her”

It’s hoped the National Marine Park status will also create hundreds of new jobs.

Councillor Tudor Evans, the leader of Plymouth City Council, said: “National Marine Parks around the world, as well as conserving what they've got, they actually drive change and we've got great plans for marine jobs and opportunities for our young people so they can stay in Plymouth, learn about the environment and help to care for it."

Taryn Nixon, trustee of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We're at a time where we desperately need to look after nature and we desperately need to connect people to the outdoors.

"The project is going to conserve precious resources in Plymouth Marine Area, and it's going to put people back in touch with the sea, which has been a part of Plymouth's history for centuries.”