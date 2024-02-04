Newquay's Boardmasters festival has announced its third and final headliner for 2024.

British singer-songwriter Sam Fender will be heading to Watergate Bay for a headline set, joining previously announced headliners Stormzy and Chase & Status.

It’s Sam’s third time playing Boardmasters, 10 years on since his debut in 2014 where he played The View stage.

Sam then played Boardmasters’ Land of Saints stage in 2018, and having drawn one of the biggest crowds of the weekend, festival organisers added him to the main stage line-up.

Now Boardmasters have confirmed Sam and his band will be joining the 2024 line-up on the Sunday night, following ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and other lyrics by the artist being spotted on the Newquay cliffs.

Following the announcement, the star posted a video on instagram sharing memories of his earlier performances in Cornwall.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the first night of music at Boardmasters 2023. Credit: Danny North

After selling 110,000 tickets for two sell-out stadium shows in Newcastle’s St James’ Park last summer, and performing headline sets at festivals around the UK and Europe, Sam has become one of Britain’s most celebrated and successful musicians of his generation.

The 29-year-old from North Shields has already won two BRIT awards and an Ivor Novello award.

Hot on the heels of his latest single ‘Homesick’ with Noah Kahan, Sam Fender will make his Cornish return, alongside headliners Stormzy and Chase & Status this August.

Kate Nash Credit: Dora Paphides

The line up also includes Kate Nash, Becky Hill, Tom Odell, Holly Humberstone, Katy B, Declan Mckenna and Courteeners.

The music festival takes place at Watergate Bay from 7-11 August 2024, with surfing event the Boardmasters Open also held at Fistral Beach in Newquay.