Bristol stabbing: 17-year-old boy charged with murder

A sixth person has been charged in connection with deaths of two Bristol teenagers.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed to death in the Knowle West area of Bristol on the evening of Saturday 27 January.

The teenager, who legally cannot be named because of his age, is the sixth person to be charged and remanded into custody in relation to the deaths of Mason and Max.

He will appear before magistrates in Bristol on Monday 5 February.

Three other people remain in custody (as of Sunday 4 February) in relation to Max and Mason’s deaths - a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 2 February, plus a 14-year-old girl and 49-year-old woman who were both arrested on Sunday 4 February on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Five people have so far appeared in court and been remanded into custody following the stabbing.

Antony Snook, 44, from Hartcliffe, was charged with murder on Wednesday 31 January.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 who legally cannot be named because of how young they are, were also charged with murder.

Bailey Westcott, 22, from Bishopsworth, and Jamie Ogbourne, aged 26, from Bristol, were charged with two counts of assisting an offender.