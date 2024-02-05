A disabled man in Wiltshire was refused taxi service because of his assistance dog, despite having collapsed on the pavement from exhaustion.

Edward Jones, 46, described the events as “devastating and humiliating” after he was ignored by taxi drivers outside Chippenham railway station on two occasions.

Mr Jones recently moved from London to Chippenham and is registered disabled due to a long-term chronic illness which greatly affects his mobility.

On 27 November, Mr Jones was returning from a weekend away with his nieces when, upon exiting Chippenham railway station, he collapsed on his way to the taxi rank outside.

He was unable to get up and began calling over to the taxis, waving his walking stick in the air for help.

He was told by the taxi driver closest to him that he would not take him because he was with a dog.

Mr Jones’ assistance dog, George, is a two-year-old Teacup Shih Tzu, who helps him with his mental health.

He explained: “The only thing that stops me breaking is being with my boy and getting out in fresh air. He’s saved my life because he makes me get out every day.”

Referring back to the incident, Mr Jones said: “Is it deemed reasonable – me on the floor and not being able to get up for 30 minutes, a grown man crying? I was bawling because I was so tired.

“I honestly thought I was not going to be able to get home.”

Mr Jones says he was ignored by “at least eight taxis” for what “felt like well over half an hour” before three members of the public decided to help him.

The women attempted to reason with the taxi drivers but were unsuccessful. One of them eventually drove Mr Jones home herself.

He said: “If she hadn’t done that, I honestly don’t know how I would have got home. I think I would have had to dial 999."

The Equality Act 2010 states taxis must carry guide dogs and other assistance dogs. Credit: Edward Jones/ LDRS

Mr Jones described the pain he was experiencing in his legs from fatigue as a “burning from the inside out.”

One month later, on 29 December, he was put through the same ordeal again, and this time, his nieces were with him.

After enjoying a day with them as they pushed him around a museum in a wheelchair, Mr Jones was experiencing similar exhaustion.

Upon arrival at Chippenham railway station, he says neither of the two taxi drivers in the rank would take him, despite him struggling to walk.

They claimed they did not have to offer him any service because he was accompanied by a dog.

According to Mr Jones, explaining that George was an assistance dog made no difference. He had to rely on his nieces to help him onto a bus.

He said: “These little 12-year-old girls, they’ve got no strength, literally trying to carry me home. That, in itself, was mortifying.

"The first time was humiliating. Devastating and humiliating.”

Mr Jones has since been too worried to attempt similar journeys and describes feeling trapped and isolated in a new town.

He said: “For a human being to scoff and laugh at a disabled person and say, ‘we don’t have to take you anywhere’, especially when they are collapsed on the floor, I’m like, well, where the hell have I moved?”

According to the Equality Act 2010, taxis are obliged to carry guide dogs and other assistance dogs, unless they have a medical exemption certificate.

Following the incidents , Great Western Railway said: “It is really disappointing to hear of Mr Jones’ experience at one of our stations.

“Private hire licensed taxis, and permitted taxi drivers, are required to carry assistance dogs; this is a legal requirement.

“We would encourage anyone with further details to report the matter to the licensing authority (the local council) or provide us with the driver’s details so we can consider an appropriate course of action.”

Councillor Caroline Thomas, cabinet member for transport, said: “We are sorry to hear about this incident.

“Our taxi policy is clear that guide dogs and assistance dogs must be carried, and it is illegal to refuse to do so.

“We take this matter very seriously and are investigating this specific complaint.”

Mr Jones hopes that speaking out will help others who have had similar experiences. He said: “I can’t be the only one.”

Credit: Jessica Moriarty, Local Democracy Reporting Service