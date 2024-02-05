An e-fit image has been released after a teenage girl was raped by two men at Boardmasters Festival in Newquay.

Officers say the girl was attacked in a tent at the festival on 13 August 2022.

An e-fit image has been released in the hope it could help police identify the suspects.

The man is described as a white male with a tan, aged between 17 and 23 at the time of the incident, between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall, of muscular build, with blond/brown hair, a ‘slanted’ nose and clean-shaven.

He had a South African accent and was wearing a green necklace and a leather necklace bearing a tooth, police say.

Detectives have also issued a description of a second man they would like to trace.

He is described as a white male with tanned skin, aged around 19, approximately 6ft 3in tall, of slim build and with upper lip hair.

He had an English accent and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand and a gold signet ring on the other hand.

Detective Inspector Dan McKenzie said: “This was an extremely distressing attack for this young woman to endure and it has had a significant impact on her life.

"We continue to provide support to her through specially-trained officers.

"Our enquiries have been ongoing since this crime was reported and we remain committed to finding those responsible.

"We are now releasing an e-fit image and appealing to the public for help.“We would urge people to look at the image carefully and to come forward if you recognise the man."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force's website or to telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50220038524.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.