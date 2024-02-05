Play Brightcove video

Ramia Alsaleh has been staying in hotels for the last month following the floods.

A family who fled the Syrian war to Tewkesbury has now been left homeless after their rented accommodation was badly damaged by flooding.

Ramia Alsaleh has now been moved into a hotel with her husband and three children after the severe weather - leaving some roads in the town were submerged.

They are one of only two displaced households being supported by the council, but it’s not clear when they will be able to find a new home.

'My dream was to get a good warm house, and now that's gone'

The landlord has told the family it may take up to nine months for the house to be repaired.

Ms Alsaleh said: "I came here to Tewkesbury as a refugee in 2017. I came from Syria after the war. I feel this has happened to me again - it has brought it all back with the flooding. My dream was to come here and get a good warm house, and now that's gone."

Videos taken in the early hours of 4 January show the nearby river bursting its banks and the water entering Ms Alsaleh's cottage.

Furniture can be seen balancing above the water after their possessions were lifted as high as possible.

Ms Alsaleh said: "What will happen with us? I'm not thinking about the items or the furniture or anything like that.

"It's difficult for the children because suddenly no home. My youngest child I cannot believe we are homeless because we can buy food. But I explain to him we don't have a house - so we are homeless."

The family have been staying in hotels for the past month, and are hopeful they can be moved into some temporary accommodation with Tewkesbury Borough Council.