A football match has been held in memory of two teenagers who were stabbed to death in Bristol.

One week on from the killings of Mason Rist and Max Dixon, a day of remembrance and emotion took place at Park Knowle FC on Sunday 4 February.

Flowers were laid on the pitch for the boys ahead of the club’s only match at the weekend - the U16s - a team Max captained.

Players released balloons and joined with hundreds gathered for a two-minute silence.

A message from the team read out said: "Max had a way of making you feel happy whenever you were around him.

"Anyone who met Max could not help but love him.

"He was cheeky, always up to something.

"He was happy and always had the biggest smile."

Max's teammates played in special shirts in tribute to their friend.

His teammates said of Max, "he was just brilliant and "amazing to be around"

They also described him as "charming", "funny", and "a great friend".

Knowle Park was a big part of Max’s life, he was one of the most successful players in its history.

The club collected donations for the families of the boys.

Scott Alden, club manager, wanted to send a clear message.

He said: "No more knives on the streets. If there’s one way we can make Max’s memory live on, and Mason’s memory live on, it’s to make a change."

Mike Alden, club chairman, said: "It might seem funny when you’re a teenager, you might think you’re a big lad carrying a knife around you, but everybody thinks you’re a coward, to be honest.

" We need to get that through to kids. You’re not a big man for carrying a knife, you’re a coward. Put your knives down."

Tributes were paid to the boys at Bristol City's home match against Leeds United on Friday 2 February.

There was a standing ovation from football fans as a picture of the two boys appeared on screens accompanied by the message 'forever in our hearts'.