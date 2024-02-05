A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with stab wounds at a property in Weymouth. It is reported that at 12.49am on Saturday 27 January a man had been found with injuries at an address in the town centre following an altercation that is believed to have occurred in Caroline Place.A spokesperson from Dorset Police has said: "Officers attended and a man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment to suspected stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening."A full investigation has been carried out by detectives from Dorset County CID.A 29-year-old man from Weymouth was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, and possession of a knife blade or sharp-pointed article in a public place.

A 20-year-old woman from Weymouth was arrested and has been charged with attempted robbery.

Both are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 February.A man, 26 from Weymouth, was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on police bail as further enquiries are carried out.Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to contact Dorset Police or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240013793.