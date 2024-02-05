A dolphin calf has been rescued from an estuary in Cornwall, after it became stranded.

Volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Association (BDMLR) were called to a muddy creek near Carnon Downs on Friday 2 February after the young common dolphin was found swimming in circles.

It was out in the mud and when volunteers got closer, they discovered it was struggling to breathe.

The dolphin - which measured as 1.4 metres long - was thought to be a recently weaned calf.

An dolphin which was found dead nearby, was thought to be the youngster's mum.

First aid was administered and it was decided the young dolphin was strong enough to cope without its mum.

A refloat was planned, but it became clear the animal could not be refloated in the location it was found in, because of the incoming tide.

The dolphin and the team working with it were transported to a release site in Falmouth.

By the time the team got there it was dark and the dolphin’s breathing rate was still high but calmed down after a while, as well as gradually becoming more active and vocal.

Medics slowly reduced support to see how it responded, and after a few moments it sprang to life and dashed out to sea.

The beach and surrounds were searched by torchlight but it was not seen again. The dolphin was numbered with a livestock marker for future identification.

The team has said they'll watch the area closely in the coming days, before deciding if the refloat was successful.

Following the rescue, the British Divers Marine Life Association said: "There are lots of pods of dolphins in local waters at the moment so we hope he will find a new community to join following his ordeal in the mud.

"A huge thank you to all Medics that attended or were otherwise involved behind the scenes in some way, as well as the National Trust staff at Trelissick Gardens, Cornwall Wildlife Trust and the Marine Strandings Network for their invaluable support.

"Good luck little one and well done team BDMLR."