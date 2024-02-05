Play Brightcove video

Watch the story of the 'letters to heaven' postbox

A former Royal Mail postbox has been installed at a Cornwall cemetery for people to post letters to their loved ones in heaven.

The box, called Letters to Heaven, was put up in Churchtown Cemetery in Saltash after a request from local resident Helen Manley.

The 41-year-old said she asked Saltash Town Council after hearing about a young girl in Nottingham who came up with a similar concept.

Helen lost a close friend a few years ago. Credit: ITV News

Helen's idea to introduce the postbox in her community came after the sudden death of her best friend, as a "gift" to her children as they cope with their grief.

"I lost my best friend very unexpectedly and suddenly a few years ago and she had three young children who were completely devastated by it", Helen said.

"My first thought was that it would be something nice for them to do and to write to their mum on special occasions.

"I think particularly when we go up to the graveyard, it’s lovely to see people have left things out for loved ones - cards and pictures.

The items placed in the postbox aren't read by the council but are discarded and composted Credit: Saltash Town Council

"Obviously after a few days with the weather they get damaged and that makes it a sadder situation so to have a postbox where they can send it and it would be safe.

"The idea that it would go to them in heaven I just thought is a beautiful idea."

Helen asked the town council who she said instantly agreed to install the postbox.

"Kareena had three young children I can’t even imagine what that must’ve been like for them", Helen said, remembering her best friend.

"I believe her children have been told about this postbox and the fact that I was involved with it which is lovely because one of the girls is my goddaughter so in a way it’s my gift to them.

"I approached the council with them in mind so hopefully they’ll get to use it and to think that somebody they knew put it forward and hopefully they can use it for many years to come.

"I’m actually going up to see it this weekend so I’m going to have a look at it and I might get some comfort from writing a letter.

"Maybe I’ll write a letter to Kareena to tell her about it. That might be the best way of doing my first letter."

Saltash Town Council says the postbox is there to help "bring comfort to grieving families and friends."

It said: "The post box is not owned or serviced by Royal Mail so no stamp is required.

"Every item posted will be treated with confidentiality and will not be opened."

Councillor Richard Bickford, Mayor of Saltash, said: "Our burial authority committee looked at what best practice was elsewhere and decided to go for it.

"We don’t read anything posted, they’re anonymous. Those will be collected periodically, destroyed, and composted.

"We were very much overwhelmed by the level of support and interest. I’m very proud to have the opportunity to be a town councillor and I’m very much behind the project.

"I think it does provide an opportunity for anybody to come along and put down their thoughts and anything they want to put down in writing to help them through what can be a tough time.

"I think if we can just help one person then it’s a great thing", he added.