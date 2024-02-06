Bristol stabbings: Boy, 14, charged with murder of Mason Rist and Max Dixon

A teenager has become the fifth person to be charged with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol.

A boy, 14, was charged on the afternoon of Monday 5 February, and remanded into custody.

He was due to appear before youth court in Bristol and cannot be publicly identified because of his age.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died after being attacked in Knowle West on the night of Saturday 27 January.

A murder inquiry was launched, led by Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Flowers and messages have been left near the scene in south Bristol where the two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died Credit: PA Images

It has seen five people in total being charged with the boys’ murder and remanded in custody.

This includes a 17-year-old boy who was charged with murder over the weekend and appeared before magistrates for the first time on Monday 5 February.

He is due to attend Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 6 February.

Two other people were charged with two counts of assisting an offender last week and were remanded too.

A sign near to the scene in south Bristol where the two teenage boys died. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, officers arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender and he has been transported to custody.

He is the thirteenth person to be arrested as part of this investigation.

A 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested on Sunday 4 February on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

Max and Mason’s families have been updated and supported by specially trained officers.