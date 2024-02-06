A shop in Cheltenham has been damaged in an early morning ram-raid, which ended in a group of men stealing a cash machine.

Gloucestershire Police said a Range Rover was deliberately driven into the front of the Midcounties Co-op on Bath Road shortly after 4am on Tuesday 6 February.

The force said the men took an ATM, before getting into a second vehicle, possibly an Audi or BMW, and driving off in the direction of Tewkesbury.

The road is closed while investigations continue. Credit: BPM Media

The road remains closed while investigations continue.

Officers later found the cash machine in the back of a van and work is ongoing to establish any links with similar incidents in the county, the force said.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Midcounties Cooperative have been approached for comment.

