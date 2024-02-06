Investigations are underway to establish the cause of a large fire at a disused factory.

Emergency services were called to Water Lane, in Exeter at around 10pm on Monday 5 February, following reports that a derelict building was on fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said eight engines and several specialist appliances were deployed to tackle the fire.

Crews were called from across Devon to tackle the blaze at the building, which was "well alight" when firefighters arrived, it added.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed due to the large amount of smoke in the air.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished by about 1:05am, and investigations are being carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite being faced with a significant fire, the building was saved. This was a derelict building and nobody was injured.

"Thank you to all of the supporting crews who attended and of course Fire Control. The cause of the fire is under investigation," they added.