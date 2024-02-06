Well-wishers in Gloucestershire have been sharing messages of support for King Charles as he begins cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King was diagnosed following recent treatment for an enlarged prostate, though the Palace said it is not prostate cancer.

The monarch has been advised to step away from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

In Tetbury, close to the monarch's Highgrove home, people have been sending good wishes and expressing their sympathies.

King Charles has always had an active role in the town and has been the Patron of the Friends of Tetbury Hospital for more than 30 years.

"We are very sorry to hear about the King's diagnosis. He's been such a loyal supporter of the hospital for many years," Laura Williams, CEO of Tetbury Hospital Trust, said.

Ms Williams added: "I think he's done a very brave thing by coming forward and making his diagnosis public and I think that will help many, many charities and other people to come forward and seek help from their GP, which is important."

In Tetbury, near King Charles' Highgrove home, messages of support have been pouring in for the monarch. Credit: PA

Lady Bathurst, who lives in nearby Cirencester Park and knows King Charles, said she has no doubt he'll want to continue with his work even while receiving cancer treatment.

"He's not only inherited his mother's work ethic, I think he's probably, as we all know from the obvious scenes that we've seen throughout his life, he's always worked extraordinarily hard, and I'm sure he'll continue to do so," she said.

She added: "He's an incredibly brave man, we all know that. He's very caring. He's got a very generous spirit and his concern will be for everybody else I'm sure.

"But I think he's unbelievably brave. I just really hope that he gets better and quickly because we all need him and we all love him."

The Rector of St Mary's Church in Tetbury, said people are welcome to come into the church to express their support for the monarch.

Rev Canon Poppy Hughes said: "We hold King Charles in our prayers week by week in this church, and I know for all of us it will mean holding him very specially in our prayers over these coming days and weeks."

She added it is "wonderful" that King Charles has shared his diagnosis, and said it will help others receiving treatment and recovering from cancer.

"I think that's so generous and will be so much appreciated. We all know people who are walking this journey and that openness will be a real boost for them," Rev Canon Poppy Hughes said.

"He's so positive about the treatment that he's going to be receiving and giving thanks for the wonders of medical science now and all that's possible in treatment and sharing that positivity," she added.