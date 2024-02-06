The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has pledged to carry out a full review into the death of Keagan Kirkby to gauge whether any lessons can be learned.

A highly-valued member of the Paul Nicholls team in Ditcheat, the 25-year-old point-to-point jockey was riding at a meeting at Charing in Kent on Sunday when his horse ran through the wing of a fence in the final race of the day.

He was treated by on-course and air ambulance teams but died at the scene.

In a statement issued jointly with the Point-to-Point authority (PPA), the BHA said: “The necessary steps in response to this tragic incident commenced immediately after the race on Sunday and have continued today.

The statement continued: “The BHA are visiting the site and will work with the PPA, the racecourse and attending medical teams to ensure that the incident is fully reviewed.

“All of the relevant bodies will also assist the police and/or Environmental Health Officer with any enquiries they wish to make.

“The medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse on Sunday were fully compliant with the required standards and included two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews.

“The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall. Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances.

“Despite the immediate medical attention, the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby’s life.

“It is important that, with any incident such as this, we do all that we can to understand what caused it, and whether there is anything we can learn from it.

“There is a risk attached to racing which can never be entirely removed, but we are committed to ensure that we assess every incident and use any findings to help continually improve our safety record.

“Our thoughts remain with Keagan Kirkby’s family and his many friends and colleagues from within the racing industry and beyond.

“The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) are coordinating support for the Kirkby family, his places of work and any staff member or participant at the event.”

Tributes have poured in for Kirkby, led by Sir Anthony McCoy, Kirkby’s boyhood hero, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Tragically sad news. My thoughts are with Keagan’s family, friends and everyone at Ditcheat.”

Leading trainer Fergal O’Brien commented: “Every now and then, things happen that make you regain perspective. A very sad day for racing. Love to those who lost a friend.”

Nicholls’ stable jockey Harry Cobden said: “A terrible tragedy. Keagan loved his job and was an integral part of Team Ditcheat.”

Assistant trainer Charlie Davies added: “A heartbreaking day, Keagan was as kind and enthusiastic a guy you could meet.

“We started at Paul’s on the same day four and a half years ago and became great friends. I am and always will be proud to be your friend and will miss you greatly.”

Fellow Ditcheat team member Scott Sainsbury posted: “Heartbroken is an understatement, to have you as a best friend has been the biggest privilege life has given to me.

“Such a kind soul and an absolute gentleman and to know that I won’t be able to give you a hug and catch up with you anymore tears me up.”