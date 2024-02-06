Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Louisa Britton hears how much Susie the cat means to the people of Dorchester.

Dorchester has become home to a new local celebrity, a cat called Susie.

She moved to the town a few months ago and has quickly become a firm favourite, visiting shops, salons and restaurants.

Susie has more than three thousand followers on social media, with people regularly updating users on her whereabouts as she roams the town.

Although she likes paying various shops regular visits, she has a loving family.

Susie has more than three thousands followers on social media. Credit: Shaun Samways

Jenny told ITV News West Country: "She loves her public. At home she's not that fond of us, really.

"She comes home, she has her food, and out she goes. I tried to keep her in for 2 hours once when she lost her collar and she was battering at the door to get out.

"So she loves other people and she loves being out and about."

Susie sometimes likes to hide in unexpected places. Credit: Shaun Samways

"Sometimes people will message saying where's Susie, and I think I don't know and I have to look at Facebook and see that she's normally in Oxfam or the Potting Shed or one of her other favourite haunts."

Staff at a number of shops have been delighted to have Susie pay them a visit, the Oxfam charity shop has even put a bed out for her to nap in.

Susie has become such a sensation in the town that a postcard of her, created by illustration Catherine L Owen, has been printed.

The funds raised from the postcard will go to local charity Feral Cat Care.

The postcard created by Catherine L Owen which is being sold for charity. Credit: ITV News

Catherine said: "They do love Susie. And what I like is it sort of feels like a small town again.

"People are looking out for Susie, but they're also stopping and talking to each other.

"I mean, animals have special properties, they make you feel good. There's some magic happening with Susie in town. It's lovely."