The M5 in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions after a 'serious' crash involving two lorries in the early hours of the morning.

One crossed from the southbound carriageway to the other side, overturning and spilling fuel between junctions 10 and 11 at around 2.30am on Tuesday 6 February.

The motorway is closed both ways between junction 9 for Tewkesbury and 11 for Gloucester/Cheltenham.

It is expected to remain closed for most of the day while emergency services are at the scene.

Extensive damage has been done to the central reservation and the road surface, National Highways reports.

Gloucestershire Police are also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said the people in both lorries were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

In an update on X, formerly known as Twitter Gloucestershire Police said: "We've closed this #M5 northbound at junction 11 following this collision during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

"The carriageway is expected to be closed for a number of hours with motorists asked to find alternative routes."

Diversion Routes

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M5 northbound at J11 and take the 1st exit onto the A40 heading west.

Follow the A40 to the roundabout with the A417 at Gloucester and take the 3rd exit onto the A417 heading north.

Continue on the A417 up the M50 J2 and turn right at the junction to join the M50 eastbound.

Follow the M50 eastbound back to the M5 J8 and re-join the M5 to continue your journey.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M5 southbound at J9 and take the third exit onto the A438.

From the A438, take the A38 southbound.

Continue southbound on the A38, travelling the full stretch of the A38 to the A40.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A40 eastbound.

Continue on the A40 to the M5 to re-join and continue your journey at J11.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com.