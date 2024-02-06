Two teenagers facing double murder charges have been remanded in custody following a court hearing.

They are accused of murdering 15-year-old Mason Rist, and Max Dixon, 16 who died after being stabbed in Knowle West, Bristol on the evening of Saturday 27 January.

The youths, aged 14 and 17, were excused from attending the administration hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded into custody by Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol.

The teenagers will next appear in court on 26 April for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

They will appear alongside two other boys, aged 15 and 16, and 44-year-old Anthony Snook who are all accused of the murders.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, who are both accused of two charges of assisting an offender, will also appear.

A provisional trial date of 7 October has been fixed.

People have been laying flowers for the two boys who died after being attacked on Ilminster Avenue. Credit: PA

Mason and Max were attacked by a group of people in Ilminster Avenue, and were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody for questioning.

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

A total number of 13 people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.