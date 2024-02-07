The family of a woman who died in a crash in Somerset has paid tribute to her, saying she will "never be forgotten".

Destiney Rauh, from Bath, was riding a motorbike on the A361 in West Lyng at around 4.30pm on 4 February when her vehicle collided with a van.

The 27-year-old died at the scene.

In a statement, her family said: “Our beautiful Destiney, you were taken from our lives too soon, and you will forever be missed and never forgotten. Love from all of your family.”

Police say enquiries into the collision are ongoing.