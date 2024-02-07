A Devon zoo has announced the death of one of its most popular animals - Lenny the lion.

Lenny, described as one of the 'most charismatic animals' at Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park, is said to have been suffering from ill-health for some time.

The lion has been put to sleep after vets decided there was no more they could do for him.

In January 2023, the zoo announced the death of Lenny's brother Leo.

Lenny has sadly passed away. Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

The 15-year-old African Lion had spent most of his life living with his brother at the North Devon visitor attraction.

Leo had to be put to sleep after vets discovered he had an incurable tumour.

Following his death, staff did their best to to keep up Lenny's spirits.

Lenny and Leo moved to the park when they were eight months old. They have a huge fan following.

Lenny and Leo when they first arrived at the park. Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

A spokesperson from Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Lenny our African Lion.

"Over the last few months, his health has continued to deteriorate and despite medication, and increased care from our amazing team, he had continued to deteriorate. This led our team to make the hard decision to have him euthanised, as they didn’t want him to be in any pain or discomfort.

"Lenny was one of the park's most charismatic animals and had lived here for over 15 years. Along with his brother Leo (who passed in January 2023) they were firm favourites with many of our visitors.

Brothers Lenny and Leo. Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

"Lenny was always more nervous of people, so those people that got to carry out our lion feed experience with him, were very privileged.

"He was a very handsome lion, who had a magnificent mane that ran right down his belly and it always looked striking when sat on his rock. Lenny was a big character, who loved his food, sunbathing and rolling around in anything smelly (especially expensive perfume).

"It is very strange not having him at the park or hearing him roar. He really will be greatly missed by staff, visitors and the locals in the village who were blessed to hear him roar."

The park has encouraged people to share any photos they have of Lenny to celebrate his life at the zoo.

Comments on the social media post include: "So sad to hear the news. His roar will be sadly missed."