A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a motorbike in Plymouth.

It happened on Beacon Park Road in the city at around 6.20pm on 5 February. The rider of the motorcycle was reported to have left the scene before police arrived.

Officers arrested a Plymouth man aged in his 20s on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries on the day of the incident but died two days later on 7 February.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers continues to investigate the incident and officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch with the force by calling 101 quoting log 654 of 05/02/2024.

You can also contact the force via its website here.