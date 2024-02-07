Three men have been arrested following a crash in which a 16-year-old girl was killed.

Annie Kingdon, from Porlock, was a passenger of a vehicle on the A39 near Minehead, Somerset, during the collision on Wednesday 31 January.

Her family have paid tribute to their "shining star", who they said would be "enormously missed".

They said: “Words cannot measure the devastation that we feel at the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Annaleah Grace (Annie).

“She embodied the world of everyone she knew with her infectious smile and her confidence to embrace life without a filter.

“Annie was kind, loving, loyal and caring and she made all of our lives so much brighter. Annie was loved by anyone who knew her and she is enormously missed by us all already.

“We, her family want to express our thanks to so many people for the outpouring of love and support which is embracing and comforting us all during this terrible time.

“Rest in peace our shining star, we will love and miss you forever.”

Three people, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The two teenagers were additionally arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

The 19-year-old man has since been released without charge. The 18-year-old and 45-year-old men have both been released under investigation.

If you have any dashcam footage or information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5224027108.