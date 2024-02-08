Play Brightcove video

Warning: Some people may find the images and description in this article distressing. Farmer Chris Dawe says he's devastated after 40 of his sheep were killed.

A farmer has told of his heartbreak after more than 40 of his sheep were killed in a suspected dog attack on his Devon farm.

He believes a dog or dogs made their way onto Langford farm near Tavistock on 4 February, killing 19 ewes and 24 lambs.

Another 17 of the animals were still alive, but were so severely injured they had to be put down.

Chris Dawe made the shocking discovery on his farm when he went out to the field.

"Firstly I saw a dead ewe. It's only when you got closer that you could see what devastation had been caused. Absolutely horrific", he told ITV News.

An ewe and lamb which survived the attack Credit: ITV West Country

“Personally I didn't want it publicised. I was sick of the sight of it. I just wanted the sheep loaded up and move on.

"But luckily the wives and brother, you know, they put the post together on Facebook and got people talking about it and it is good to talk about it.

"Hopefully make people more aware that they need to control these dogs. And all dogs can be reckless.”

A vet undertook great efforts and managed to keep four ewes alive and there are 14 orphaned lambs to be cared for.

He continued: “It’s soul destroying to see them you know we have done the best we can for them so hopefully they’re not in too much pain. But, you know, they have suffered.

"They have been under such stress. It's really worrying to think it's happened to the animals but it could potentially happen to us or the children.

"We don't know who's caused it, what's caused it. You know, hopefully the dogs will be located, but it's just the unknown at the moment and it's really worrying.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an investigation.

Dartmoor Livestock Officer Karla McKechnie said sheep worrying was big problem in the area.

“What your dog's like at home, sat in the lounge on the settee, your fur babies, as you might want to call them," she said.

"That's not necessarily what they're like when you put them in a live environment. With livestock, especially lambs running around.

"And the consequences that can happen is so severe and you've got to set some kind of boundaries.”

Karla says sheep worrying is a big problem Credit: ITV West Country

NFU Devon County Adviser Fiona Rew said: “We are horrified by this recent dog attack on one of our member’s farms, which is only the latest in a series of similar incidents here in Devon.

“Dog attacks on livestock are horrific and have a massive impact on the animal welfare of farm businesses, both practically but also emotionally for a farming family.

“Hundreds of sheep and cattle die as a result of injuries caused by dogs every year and these incidents cause distress for farmers and their livestock.

“People find it hard to believe that their pet can be a danger to livestock but whatever their temperament, breed or size, all dogs have a chase instinct that can be triggered by the sight or movement of prey, in this case farm animals.

“This can result in catastrophic injuries by either direct contact or as a result of flight taking the animals into water or seeing them ‘pack’ into corners where they suffocate each other in panic.

“The great animal loving public here in Devon would be horrified to see what damage an uncontrolled dog can do.

A paw print found in the mud. Credit: Ali Dawe

“We recognise the vast majority of dog owners are responsible but urge people to keep dogs under strict control and on leads at all times when near to farms – especially those with livestock in the fields.”

Chris' father Will has filled the paw tracks of the suspect with plaster to get a better idea of the kind of animal that attacked the sheep.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 50240028542.

Alternatively, you can report information via the Devon and Cornwall Police website here.

