ITV News' Max Walsh attended Ferguson's sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court today

A football fan has been sentenced to nine months in prison and banned from matches for six years after admitting racially abusing a Forest Green Rovers football player.

Ryan Ferguson, from Liverpool, shouted what's been described as 'horrific and violent' abuse at forward Jordon Garrick at the New Lawn in April 2023.

He's one of the first people in the country to be jailed for such an offence.

Garrick said he was shaken by the incident and the language used were 'words no one should have to hear'.

CCTV captured the Ferguson's diatribe, delivered just minutes before he was escorted out of the stands by security.

He was then questioned by police where he gave false details before being arrested. It later emerged he already had five-year football banning order, imposed in 2019.

In a statement, Mr Garrick said: “I was shocked at the words used against me and they are words no one should have to ever hear."

Arriving at court today Ferguson had been warned to expect a prison sentence - one of the first cases in the country where a football fan has been jailed for abusing a player.

PC Adrian Tuft, of Gloucestershire Police, said: "It supports the work that we're doing in trying to tackle racism within football.

"It sends a strong message from us and the English Football league as well."