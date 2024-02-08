Police want to speak to a woman after a boy, 11, was injured after being hit by a car in Tewkesbury.

It happened on Monday 29 January.

Gloucestershire Police says it was contacted following a report that a silver car and a child had been involved in a crash on the pedestrian crossing by Morrisons on Ashchurch Road at around 8.15am.

The boy was crossing the road when a vehicle, which may have been electric, came around the corner and struck him, according to police.

The woman driving the car stopped to ask if the boy was "OK" and when he did not respond, she drove off without leaving her details.

The boy was later taken to a minor injury unit by a relative and sustained bruising to his feet.

Officers are now asking the driver to make contact with the force and give an account of what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is also being asked to get in touch.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 112 of 29 January.