Residents had expressed their concerns at the news the well-known feature had been concreted over.

An historic floral clock display will be re-planted after it was concreted over, following concerns from residents.

The floral clock in the centre of Weston-super-Mare was first planted in the 1930s and has gone through many phases.

More recently, the charity which has been maintaining the clock - Weston Lions - concreted over the flowerbeds.

The idea was for the concrete area to be used for a painted mural with some planting around it.

Weston Lions said they had been forced to take the step due to difficulty in watering the clock through a lack of volunteers.

Club president Chick Parkin said: "The Lion's intention was only ever to transform the floral clock into something Westonians could be proud of that was durable and sustainable.

"Our only regret is that they're not going to see how the project was going to turn out. We had a lot of plans for this area.

"We're delighted the council are back on board and involved in the project again and we look forward to working with them and discussing the future of the clock."

The clock in it's former glory.

North Somerset Council owns the land, and said the transformation was news to them but that it was ultimately a misunderstanding between the council and the Lion's club.

In response to the unpopular decision, the council says they are working with the Lions club to “find a new solution for the future” of the clock.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s Executive Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We’ve listened to feedback from residents who are concerned by recent changes made to the floral clock in Weston-super-Mare. We’re acting quickly to respond.

“Following an urgent meeting with the Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare, who maintain the site, we’ve agreed that North Somerset Council will remove the concrete and restore flower beds.

"We hope to work with volunteers on this project to make the site the best it can be.

“We will continue to work closely alongside the Lions Club to finalise plans for the future of the floral clock.

"We want to again thank them for volunteering their time and effort for many years to maintain this space.

"In this current financial climate, when we’re all feeling the squeeze, it would be impossible for us to look after the clock without the hard work of volunteers and the goodwill of the community.”

Over the next week, the concrete will be taken out and the flower bed will be restored.