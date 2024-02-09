Play Brightcove video

Watch Ken Goodwin's report here.

Specially designed wristbands have been created to help police find people with dementia if they go missing.

The high-tech bands will be given out to people who need them via the Wiltshire Bobby Van, Alzheimer’s Support, and Carer Support Wiltshire.

The wristbands were first launched by Avon and Somerset Police in 2015. Since then, Bristol-based Kate Gilmore has used the scheme to help look after her husband John.

One day John left the house and became disorientated. Kate had just registered him with the yellow tag and wristband scheme which meant his information was shared with the police. They had his details when he was found.

Kate signed up her husband to the yellow tag and wristband scheme.

Kate said: “Two members of the public had seen John looking confused and I’d really like to thank those two people - I don’t know who they were, but if you’re watching, thank you very much.

"They called the police, and quickly the police came and John was able to be repatriated in about five minutes.”

The wristbands are equipped with a microchip which stores information about the wearer. When the chip is scanned with a phone it reveals the information so the missing person can be reunited with their next of kin.

Police stressed this is not a replacement for calling 999, or traditional support from friends and relatives. However, they feel it is a good way to offer reassurance.

The bands can be loaded with information about the wearer.

Kate said: “I hope people pick up with it, and take advantage of this facility, you know - it’s great."

Angharad Caton, Missing Persons Co-ordinator with Wiltshire Police, said: “The purpose of the wristbands is to improve the way people with dementia are found.

"Anyone who finds a person in distress or appearing lost wearing one of these new bands can help reunite that person with their carers and loved ones quickly.

“We hope, with the help of these bands, anyone who goes missing will be found quicker and returned home safely with minimal police interaction.

"However, they are not a replacement for friends and families contacting us if a loved one goes missing and you are concerned for their welfare.

“Our officers and staff are also aware of the new bands and know what to do if they find someone wearing one.”

Ji m Hardcastle, from Avon and Somerset Search and rescue, said 12-15% of their call outs are of people missing with dementia and it's a "growing trend".

He said he hopes people take these wristbands really seriously.

"Anything that can help, any tactics that can help in speeding that whole process up, getting them back to a place of safety, has got to be welcomed."