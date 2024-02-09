A man who was on holiday in Cornwall has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Darren Oldham, 35 and from Oxfordshire, attacked the victim shortly after meeting her and a friend for the first time at a beach near Hayle.

Oldham gave the girls alcohol and cannabis. Police say when he was alone with the "heavily intoxicated" victim and he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The offence was reported to police the next day and Oldham was arrested hours later.

Oldham, of Middleton Road in Banbury, was also convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in South Yorkshire in a separate attack.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a female.

On Wednesday 7 February Oldham was sentenced to nine years in prison, with an extended licence period of three years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Rhys Salisbury, of West Cornwall CID, said: “Darren Oldham took advantage of the victims in both of these cases and will now rightly serve a considerable amount of time in prison.

“Bringing this offender to justice would not have happened without the bravery of both victims who came forward and reported such traumatic crimes to us. I would like to thank and commend them for their courage.

“Violence and predatory behaviour against women and girls is quite simply unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“We will do all that we can to seek out offenders and bring them to justice.

“We want to hear from anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault; we will listen to you and support you.”