Play Brightcove video

Ben McGrail speaks to some of the people who were affected by the devastating flooding on the Somerset Levels.

It has been 10 years since devastating floods hit the Somerset Levels, when homes and thousands of acres of farmland languished under water for weeks.The Environment Agency says the county is more prepared and resilient compared to 2014, but residents are concerned that climate change could have a big impact in the future.

James Winslade, a farmer who was impacted by the floods back in 2014, said: "It's weird, it doesn't really feel like 10 years ago.

"I remember being there and the water rising and also lots of people being here. And they were here to help."

The 10th anniversary of the floods has raised question over whether a similar incident could happen again.

The Environment Agency said Somerset is much better prepared for flooding than it was in 2014. Credit: ITV News

Ian Withers from the Environment Agency said: "Our weather patterns are bringing more intense and prolonged and very difficult conditions to deal with but we are much better prepared now in Somerset.

"We respond much earlier and bring equipment, pumps and people into Somerset much earlier when the levels start to rise.

"So there have been some big improvements in the way we respond and our infrastructure, which means we are more resilient to flooding in Somerset when it does happen."

Julian Taylor had to be taken to safety when the area was flooded, he wants to see more money put into flood defences.

James Winslade's farmed was flooded in 2014 Credit: ITV News

He said: "I think the risk is, unless there is proper funding locally then we are going to get drainage systems not working, a river that needs dredging more often.

"And the chances with climate change when we get increased rainfall in the winter months, then we are going to be flooded again. That really worries me."

Matilda Temperley, a photographer who captured the events of 2014, said: "It was something we had never seen, not in living memory down here.

"I think [the water] was in my grandfather's house for 63 days of solid flooding.

"It was a really difficult time for lots of people but there was also this incredible community spirit at the time.

"It was a tough time but everyone was in it together - the Blitz spirit."