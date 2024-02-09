A 44-year-old man has admitted killing a 'loving, kind and charming' pensioner in his home in Glastonbury.

James O’Connor, from Hilltown, Dundee, Scotland, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 8 February.

The court was told how O’Connor stabbed 89-year-old Frederick Burge at his home off George Street, in Glastonbury, on Sunday 26 February 2023.

At the time of his death, Frederick’s family shared a tribute to the ‘best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world’.

The statement they issued read: “He was a loving, kind and charming man and a huge hole has been left in our hearts by his sudden passing.

Forensic teams investigating in Glastonbury in February 2023. Credit: ITV News

“We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife, Marina, and he is looking down on us and we know he would want us to be strong.

“We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always.”

Det Supt Gary Haskins, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our collective thoughts remain with Frederick’s family, who have been supportive throughout the investigation.

“Frederick was described by them as a well-known character in Glastonbury with a friendly smile who regularly stopped to talk with others in the community.

“We hope this result will give the family some closure and give them solace following what has undoubtedly been a very difficult time.

“I would like to recognise the hard work of all police officers and staff involved in the investigation as well as partners within the community and the Crown Prosecution Service.”

O’Connor will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court at a later date.