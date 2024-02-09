A man has admitted to killing his wife 'out of the blue' after an argument at their home in Brean.

Simon Steeves, 71, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 7 February, where he pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, 59-year-old Denise Steeves, at their home in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park on 25 October 2023.

The court heard how the defendant had stabbed his wife, then called 999 and told police he had murdered her.

Avon and Somerset Police were the first emergency service on the scene and arrested Steeves.

An officer provided Denise with CPR until paramedics arrived but despite their best efforts, she died at the scene.

When Steeves was interviewed, he admitted to killing his wife following an argument, but ‘did not remember picking up the knife’.

He was charged with murder the day after the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector said: “My sincere condolences and thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Denise, who have supported our investigation since the incident in October last year.

“Steeves fatally wounded his wife out of the blue following an argument in their Brean home. There had previously been no reports of violence between the pair.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this investigation, including witnesses, first responders and the team who have worked tirelessly on this case.

“We hope this gives Denise’s loved ones some closure, knowing the man who took Denise from them too soon will soon be in jail.”

Steeves will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 March for sentencing.