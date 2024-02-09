One person has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Bristol city centre.

It happened near Cabot Circus shopping centre at around 8.15pm on Thursday 8 February.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that they are investigating the attack.

The force said in a statement shortly afterward: "Officers remain in and around The Horsefair conducting high-visibility patrols to identify the offender or offenders involved and any potential witnesses to the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5224034758."