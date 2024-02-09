A 16-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he was stabbed at a MacDonald's in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday 8 February in The Horsefair.

Avon and Somerset Police have arrested three people. Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

In the early hours of Friday 9 February, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a conspiracy offence. All three are in custody at this time.

The victim received treatment from paramedics and officers at the scene, before he was transported to hospital, where he is in a critical, but stable condition.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Victoria Hayward-Melen said: “Emergency services were on the scene within a matter of minutes and the victim remains in hospital.

"His family are aware of what has happened; we will continue to provide them with updates as our investigation progresses and any help we can give them.“Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we do not believe this to be linked to any other incident.“High-visibility reassurance patrols are being carried out in the city centre and officers will be on hand to answer any questions concerned members of the public may have.“McDonald’s and the surrounding area was busy at the time of this attack and we would therefore urge any witnesses to please come forward. We are conscious this was a particularly distressing incident for anyone who witnessed what happened and we are working with partners to enable support services be made available to those who need it.”

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident last night and has not yet made themselves known to police, to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5224034758."