The M4 westbound between junction 19 and junction 20 has been closed after a woman died following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision, involving four vehicles, shortly after 1pm on Saturday 10 February.

A woman in her 60s died at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and is being offered support by a specially-trained officer from Avon and Somerset Police.

Road users have been advised to avoid the area and all trapped traffic is now being released.

There is a one-hour delay stretching back four miles, on approach to the scene.

An operations manager from National Highways said: “The westbound carriageway will need to be closed for some time and we would advise road users to avoid travelling in the local area and use alternative routes if possible.”

The following diversion is in place:

Follow solid triangle: Exit M4 at junction 19 and at the roundabout take the first exit onto the M32 towards Bristol.

Exit the M32 at junction one and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A4174 westbound.

Remain on the A4174 for approximately two miles to the junction with the A38/Filton roundabout – then take the third exit onto the A38 roundabout.

Continue on the A38 for approximately three miles and join the M5. Take the first exit to join the M5 towards the South West or the third exit onto the M5 north to re-join the M4.

Updates are available via the National Highways website and @HighwaysSWEST on X.