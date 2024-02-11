Adult fostering scheme trying to tackle lack of carers in South West 

Play Brightcove video

Shared Lives South West is appealing for carers who can open up their own home to someone in need.

Shared Lives has been compared to fostering for adults.

C arer Melanie Thomas has hosted Abby Gaylard and her daughter Isabella for the last five years in her Camborne home.

After working in the care sector and raising her own children, Melanie decided she wanted to take on a role where she could help another mum.

She said: ‘’Many years ago I wanted to foster but after working with parents and children, you can make life better for a child but to make it good for the long term, you have to work with a parent and a child to make it sustainable for that child.

“It's been amazing watching them grow"

"It's been amazing watching them grow and to try new challenges and seeing them face new things. Isabella hitting all of her milestones, learning to swim. Abby, setting goals for herself, just watching her thrive and become a more confident person and a parent."

Young mum Abby was looking for a stable home setting that could help support her with parenting Isabella. For them moving into a shared lives home was the right fit.

Abby said: "I’ve changed as a person. I've become a great mum to Isabella now and her family's really supported me. And I wouldn't know where I'd be without them now, today.

“It was very hard when I lived at home, and I'm glad we're here because now we've come very far. They love us and look after us really well, support us. It's really lovely."

Edward Bunce-Phillips works for Shared Lives South West. His own parents were Shared Lives carers - and as the charity marks its 20th anniversary it’s looking for more carers to open up their homes.

Edward said: ‘’Some people use the service just to have short breaks. So the principal carers might be their family, but to give the families respite, so they might just stay with a carer occasionally, and then lots of people who, you know, make a home for life or as a stepping stone so for a year, two years where they build up some skills and in order to go and live a more independent life elsewhere. So it really varies."

Cornwall Council says there is a critical need for more carers like Melanie.

Dr Andy Virr, from Cornwall Council, said: "It’s particularly useful for people maybe with learning disabilities, or autism, maybe elderly or dementia who, who probably need a bit more of a one to one support.

"And so it's an alternative to providing care in someone's home as they come and live in your home, and that you have an opportunity to help them to live as independently as possible, maybe helping them to cook, maybe help them to seek employment.

"And it's a great alternative to maybe having to put someone into residential care. So it can keep people actually living in the community and it's much better for people."

For anyone considering signing up it’s helpful to have some care experience but the role comes with training.