Our reporter Ellie Barker joins the celebrations

Thousands of people gathered in Bristol on Saturday 10 February to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year.

One of the city's biggest events was held at Eastgate Oriental City.

Organised by the owners of the Chinese supermarket Wai Yee Hong, crowds gathered to watch a lion dance, a dragon dance and other performances, ringing in the year of the dragon, an extra special year in the Lunar Calendar.

Deeply rooted in Chinese culture, the festival unites people, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar and celebrates familial bonds.

Festivities last for around 15 days, culminating in the Lantern Festival.

Organiser Selina Li told ITV West Country: “We have a lion dance and a dragon dance – they come to scare away the bad spirits and bring in the good luck for our business.”

Organiser Joe Wah-Chow added that a lot of people want to have babies in the year of the dragon, because it’s believed they will be strong and resilient.

She said: “It’s a particularly auspicious creature and is very resilient and strong. It’s the only mythical creature of the calendar so it’s extra special.”

The event marked the start of fifteen days of celebration for the Chinese community.

They’ll be spending time with loved ones and eating delicious food like sponge cakes and dumplings.

Selina Li says it’s always a way for the Chinese community to bring joy to Bristol.

She added: “We’re overwhelmed with all the support. We are so grateful to everyone who turned out who just enjoy seeing a different culture.”

The family-run supermarket has been open for forty-two years and every year they’ve held an event, raising thousands of pounds for the Grand Appeal.

For now, they look forward to the days ahead as they take time to feel gratitude and excitement for the year ahead.