The headliners have been named for the inaugural Plymouth Summer Sessions this June.

Already confirmed are the likes of Tom Jones, Sting, Blondie, Madness and Bryan Adams.

Joining them on the Hoe will be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Zutons, and Hardwicke Circus - with tickets now on sale for each of the days.

On Thursday 13 June, Ellis-Bextor and the British band Stone Foundation will take the stage before Welsh superstar Tom Jones.

The crowd can expect her popular hits like "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" and "Murder on the Dancefloor", which sprang back into the charts recently, thanks to the movie Saltburn.

Sir Tom Jones performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Stone Foundation will be showcasing their mix of vintage and contemporary tunes through their performance.

On the Saturday, The Zutons and Hardwicke Castle will be performing alongside Madness.

With Liverpool roots, The Zutons gained fame with their album 'Who Killed... The Zutons' which grabbed a Mercury Music Prize nomination.

They're back in 2024 with their single 'Creeping On The Dancefloor', from their upcoming album 'The Big Decider'.

This is their first release in over 16 years. Fans will remember them best for 'Valerie', which was later made famous by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

Hardwicke Circus, a Carlisle-based quintet, will open the day with their energetic performances reminiscent of the E Street Band and the Doors, while drawing on British authenticity with a touch of Dexy's.

Plymouth Summer Sessions will wrap up on Sunday, 16 June, with Australian group Germein.

They'll be joining Sting and Blondie on the final day, bringing four days of top-notch live music to a close.

Germein, known for their harmonious vocals that mix contemporary pop with a rock edge, have performed at big festivals like Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival.

Visit the Summer Sessions website for more information and ticket details.