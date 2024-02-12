Play Brightcove video

Water breached the lock gates at Bristol's Cumberland Basin this morning, 12 February.

Coastal areas near Bristol are at risk of flooding today following sustained rainfall and a very high tide.

An Environment Agency flood warning is in force for the coastline from Portishead Point and Avonmouth including Portishead Ashlands Nature Reserve and Royal Portbury Dock.

High tide today, Monday 12 February, was at 9am at Avonmouth, but the flooding of property may occur one or two hours before and after the high tide time.

The warning is expected to be reissued ahead of high tide tomorrow, Tuesday 13 February.

Water breached the lock gates at Cumberland Basin this morning - the River Avon's western entrance to Bristol's floating harbour.

One dog-walker wasn't deterred by the high water at Cumberland Basin Credit: BPM Media

Flood warnings encourage people to "act now" to protect themselves and properties from high water levels.

Flood alerts - which urge people to "be prepared" - are also in place for: