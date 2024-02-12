A man whose driving led to the deaths of an engaged couple who were passengers in his car has been jailed.

Bradley Clough, 25, was driving with seven passengers in his five-seater car on Perham Down Road in Wiltshire when he skidded off the road and crashed into trees, in October 2021.

Couple Jack Paolucci, 19, and Courtney Jennings, 18, died at the scene.

Two other passengers also suffered serious injuries in the collision.

An investigation found that the vehicle Clough was driving was overloaded and one of the tyres was under-inflated.

Following a trial, Clough, of Burnley Road, Lancashire, was jailed for three years for two counts of causing death by careless driving on 8 February at Winchester Crown Court

The families of Courtney and Jack said: “It is still impossible to comprehend, understand or see a way forward without the light Courtney and Jack brought to our lives.

“Such a tragic night that has affected the lives of numerous families.

“Some of the heartbreak would have been eased by truth and remorse from Bradley for an action that cost us so much.

“But unfortunately, that was not to be.

“However, we are thankful that after two years and three months we have some justice and Bradley Clough gets the reflection time in prison it’s so clear he needs.

“As the two families of Courtney and Jack, we remain bound by the love they shared for each other and provide each other the strength needed to manage each day as one family.

“For our children, we will be forever proud and grateful that you chose us to be your parents.

“We would like to ask parents to educate their children on the dangers of being in an over laden car without a seatbelt.

“It is important too, when your child starts to drive, that they understand the responsibility the privilege of driving comes with and the essential requirement for maintaining their vehicle properly.

“If Courtney and Jack can help one other family not to suffer like we have, our loss won't have been in vain.”

Investigating officer Rachel Catling, of Wiltshire Police, said: “Clough’s actions were incredibly reckless and irresponsible, leading to two young people tragically losing their lives.

“Jack and Courtney, who were engaged, had their whole lives and promising careers in the army ahead of them.

“I would like to pay tribute to them and their parents who have behaved with dignity and respect throughout this lengthy process despite the significant amount of pain that they must be experiencing.

“Clough should have been well aware of how dangerous his car was to drive. Not only that, he lied during interview, claiming to be blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

“CCTV footage showed there was no other vehicle nearby at the time of the collision.

“I am pleased he has been jailed for his actions and I hope the families of Jack and Courtney can get some sort of sense of closure and begin to rebuild their lives.”

Clough was also disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years and will be required to sit an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.