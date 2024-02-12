Play Brightcove video

Footage captured by Steve Parratt shows huge flames shooting through the caravan

One person has been taken to hospital following a large blaze fire in Somerset.

Crews from Winscombe, Weston, Avonmouth, Clevedon and Kingswood were called to reports of car fire on Chestnut Close, Banwell just after eight o'clock in the morning on Monday 12th February.

A video captured by a local resident shows large flames dancing across the rear of the caravan, while a huge plume of black smoke rises above the building.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews located the fire upon arrival and found it had spread to the caravan.

They added: "Crews used twelve breathing apparatus, three high pressure hose reels, and one 45mm jet to extinguish the fire.

"Ambulance and Police were both in attendance."

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it sent "two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer, a responding officer and a hazardous area response team".

A spokesperson added: "We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Weston General Hospital.”

It is believed the cause of the fire was accidental.