The head chef at an Indian takeaway in St Ives has been jailed for sexual offences involving two teenage girls.

Rajon Ahmed, 40 and from St Ives, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court after previously being convicted at Truro Crown Court.

During the trial, it was heard how Ahmed was well aware the victims in the case were aged 13 and 16.

His first victim was the younger girl. He followed her on social media, offering her cigarettes and cannabis.

Ahmed then sent her explicit images of himself. Ahmed and the victim met twice and on the second occasion, he kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

After this, he communicated with the older victim on social media and offered her cigarettes.

On one occasion he hugged her and touched her inappropriately as she moved away.

Ahmed was convicted by a jury of sexual assault, sexual communication with a child, and two counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was found not guilty of a second sexual assault charge.

Ahmed was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years, and be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Andrew Shorten said: “I welcome today’s result and I am grateful to the victims in this case for supporting this investigation over a protracted period of time.

“I would also like to thank West Cornwall Public Protection Unit for the comprehensive investigation which has brought this offender to justice and prevented further harm.

“I hope this case reassures the community how seriously the police take reports of Child Sexual Offences and gives people the courage to come forward in future.”

Police staff investigator Steve Panter said: “There is a real fear that the pattern of his offending would have escalated had it not been for the courage of the victims and witnesses to come forward and challenge his behaviour when they did.

“I would like to thank the victims who should be commended for their courage and resilience during the investigation and the court process.”

If you’ve been affected by sexual assault, you can contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101.