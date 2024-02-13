Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country reporter Sam Blackledge sits down with one woman who was allegedly assaulted by a member of Devon and Cornwall Police

A woman who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer has claimed she was painted as 'the offender' and had her case covered up by by the force.

Jessica* spoke to ITV News about how she believes Devon and Cornwall Police has buried numerous cases of abuse by it's officers and how she has now 'lost all faith' in the them.

Her ordeal began five-and-a-half years ago when she was abused a member of the force - who has since retired and denies the allegations - "without any warning".

"He grabbed my wrist and attacked me in the doorway," Jessica, herself a retired officer, said.

"I had no idea what was happening at all, I was screaming for help, screaming for the police. He was pushing, shoving, pulling my hair, kicking me, and I didn't know why," she said.

Following the incident she spoke to the force - later finding out that her abuser had also spoken to officers at Devon and Cornwall Police.

Jessica said: "I phoned the police the next day and I was told 'there was no assault'. And I said, 'there was an assault, I reported an assault and it should have been recorded.' [But] I was described as the offender."

The case was investigated by officers and after three years, officers told Jessica she would face no further action and was cleared.

Jessica: 'The police made no effort to investigate... I've lost all faith in the force'

But the lack of action against the officer she accused of abusing her has led Jessica to believe that Devon and Cornwall Police intentionally covered up her case.

Jessica said: "They made no effort to investigate my assault. They waited the six months and then told me they were out of time to actually take any action against him."

She added: "I've lost all faith in Devon and Cornwall Police, I can't trust them, I have no confidence in them and I feel extremely let down. That's an understatement, I can't begin to say how their treatment of me... has impacted on my life for the last five-and-a-half years.

"I have been diagnosed with PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder] as a result of the assault, and I think that has then been exaserbated by the way that Devon and Cornwall [Police] did not deal with that assault."

She has now joined six other women taking legal action against the force, with the case accusing the police of failing to investigate reports of rape and stalking by officers.

The civil case is being brought by the Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ) on behalf of the victims.

Debaleena Dasgupta, from the CWJ, said: "One of the things that the women have asked for from Devon and Cornwall Police is not just to settle the claim in relation to them, but actually have offered to come to the table and talk to Devon and Cornwall Police about how they can improve their policies and practices so no-one else has to go through what they have been through."

Devon and Cornwall Police: 'It would be inappropriate to comment at this stage'

Devon and Cornwall Police has also responded, confirming that they received reports of the allegations about ten days ago. It has since referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Jim Pearce, said: "The IOPC has asked for further work to be progressed by the force before they can accept and assess a referral, but we remain in consultation with them in providing the require information.

"It would be both inappropriate and premature to comment further at this stage."

* The victim's name has been changed to protect her identity.