A man has been arrested after a van ploughed into a shop in Cornwall on Monday 12 February, leaving a woman trapped under the rubble.

The incident happened on Robartes Terrace in Illogen shortly before 6pm and the woman sustained minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 50s from Redruth was arrested. They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 5.45pm on 12 February to a report of a collision on Robartes Terrace in Illogan."It was reported that a vehicle had collided with two cars before colliding with a building, causing a wall to collapse.

"Further information suggested a pedestrian had become trapped under the wall. She was checked at the scene and had sustained a minor injury.

"A man in his 50s from Redruth was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

"He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 578 of 12 February."