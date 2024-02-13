Devon and Cornwall Police has been accused of "systemic failures" in the investigation of alleged domestic abuse by its own officers.

The Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ) is suing the force at the High Court, on behalf of seven women whose human rights were allegedly breached.

According to the CWJ, its seven, unrelated, reports of police perpetrated domestic abuse (PPDA) were so badly handled that they show there is a systemic failure by Devon and Cornwall Police to investigate these crimes.

'Lizzie', not her real name, is one of the seven women involved in the claim.

She said: “I have lost all faith in D&C police. It's quite a terrifying experience knowing that every single officer I have dealt with over the years will prioritise protecting a fellow officer rather than investigating a report of abuse.

"If I can help to ensure that no other woman is made to feel as vulnerable and hopeless as I have been left feeling by D&C police, then this action will have been a success.”

The CWJ said it was approached by the women individually, most following the publication of its super-complaint into how all forces, nationally, are failing to address PPDA.

It added that they reported a range of abuse by their then-police officer partners, including rape, physical and mental abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, harassment and stalking.

According to the CWJ, Devon and Cornwall Police failed to take basic investigative steps and in one case, even treated the victim - herself a former police officer - as a potential offender based on counter-allegations raised by her perpetrator which were later found to be false.

'Samantha', not her real name, who is also involved in the claim, said: “I have gone from trusting the police to no longer being able to trust them or others.

"Coming together with the Centre for Women's Justice and other women who have experienced similar at the hands of D&C police has been the only hope I have had over the last few years.

"If I had to start over, I would never report to the police as the process and their handling was just as bad as the abuser and the abuse prior to reporting. I want to have my voice heard so others don't have to endure what I have and still go through."

The CWJ claims other failings by the force include appointing investigators connected to the accused officers and failing to gather statements from potential witnesses.

It added that it believes there was a wholesale failure to update the women, claiming - "some of [them] remain in the dark as to what, if any, investigation has been conducted".

Debaleena Dasgupta, a solicitor at CWJ who is acting in the claim, said: “The women's combined testimonies paint a picture of a force not just unable to investigate police perpetrated domestic abuse, but seemingly unwilling to.

"This case shows that in multiple, unrelated, matters, D&C have failed to take even basic steps to investigate their own officers who have been accused of serious domestic abuse.

“Some of the accused officers remain in D&C, including in roles which are meant to address violence against women and girls in the area. Not one officer was even properly investigated for misconduct, let alone for criminal offences. What does this tell us about vetting in the force?

“Without exception, the women bringing this case have explained that they have lost faith in D&C. Some say they wished they had never reported at all, given the way they have been treated.

"As part of their claim, the women have offered to help D&C improve its practices and procedures. It is up to D&C how they intend to address this. It is my clients’ hope that D&C will recognise that they have failed, and try to put this right for others.”

In response to the claim being brought against the force, Assistant Chief Constable Jim Pearce said: "Devon & Cornwall Police has been made aware of information received on 2 February 2024 which requires careful consideration and appropriate review.

"As a result of the information received, the Force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"The IOPC has asked for further work to be progressed by the Force before they can accept and assess a referral, but we remain in consultation with them in providing the required information.

"It would be both inappropriate and premature to comment further at this stage."