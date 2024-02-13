Weston-super-Mare is set to be dazzled as the GLOW light festival returns.

The 2024 event is the third edition of the festival and has been expanded to run over five nights from 13-17 February.

It is set to bring a line-up of more than 25 spectacular light installations at the festival’s main site in Grove Park in a ticketed light trail event.

Free installations will also be in the town centre to showcase Weston at its brightest and most colourful.

An installation from 2022. Credit: Super Culture

The installations are worked on by local and internationally renowned artists, as well as the Weston community. Last year the event attracted 20,000 visitors.

Tickets for Grove Park must be booked in advance and are offered on a 'pay what you decide' basis in allocated time slots.

It is free for under 16s, who must be accompanied by an adult.

The Grove Park event will run from 5.30pm-10pm each night, with the last entry slot at 9pm.